Brazil defeat Iran at 2023 World U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Brazil beat Iran 17-9 in the 2023 World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships on Wednesday.

The Persians have so far defeated Argentina 15-13 and Peru 12-6 and lost to Australia 17-3 and Brazil 17-9.

Iran will play South Africa on Thursday.

The competition is being held in Bucharest/Otopeni, Romania from June 10 to 17.

The round-robin Championships are contested by 20 nations, including the world’s heavy hitting water polo nations Serbia, Spain, Hungary and the U.S.