Iran come 15th at 2023 World U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina 11-9 in the 15th place classification match of the 2023 World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships on Saturday.

Iran defeated Argentina (15-13) and (11-9), Peru (12-6) and South Africa (16-15) and lost to Australia (17-3) and Brazil (17-9) in the competition.

The competition is being held in Bucharest/Otopeni, Romania from June 10 to 17.

The tournament brough 19 teams together.