A canard defying reason 

TEHRAN – In yet another unfounded allegation, a Jewish media outlet reported that 11 UK universities have been accused of assisting Iran in developing its domestically built drones.

What's the matter: The outlet, Jewish Chronicle, said on June 8 that “scientists at British universities helped the Iranian regime develop technology that can be used in its drone program and fighter jets.” At least 11 British universities, including Cambridge and Imperial College London, are involved, with staff producing at least 16 studies with potential Iranian military applications, the Jewish Chronicle added.

Why it matters: The news comes amid continued allegations in the West against Iran’s drones. Over the last year, especially after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West has been leveling accusations against Iran over its alleged provision of drones for use in the Ukraine war. In recent days these allegations gained momentum with a CNN report saying that Russia is building an attack drone manufacturing factory with Iran’s help. Citing U.S. officials, CNN claimed that Iran is sending equipment for the plant, as well as fully-built drones, to Russia via the Caspian Sea. Iran has long denied any provision of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Iranian officials have stressed the fact that Iran does not side with any of the warring sides and is of the opinion that the war should be ended through political dialogue. Despite Iran’s repeated denials, the West continues to level such accusations.

What's really the matter: The latest accusation that came out of the Jewish Chronicle is one such unfounded accusation that is clearly flying in the face of common sense. It came at a time when Iranian students are totally barred from studying academic disciplines that might result in dual-use results. And not just these disciplines that are considered off-limits to Iranian students but also even an Iranian student studying a safe discipline, say sociology, is unlikely to get a visa to study in the West. Each year a very limited number of Iranian students succeed in obtaining a study visa in the West compared to students from other countries. Moreover, leveling accusations against universities based on loose standards such as dual-use applications is too much unfair. Because in some cases even soap can have dual-use applications. One may be surprised to know that in the 1990s some countries even put strict restrictions on exporting soap to Iraq out of fears that it might be used for military purposes.

Therefore, the allegation of the Jewish Chronicle can be labeled as canard because of its nature of flying in the face of reality. There is no solid evidence beyond unsubstantiated allegations that can prove that UK universities assisted Iran with developing drones. Moreover, Iranian drones are fully domestic and built with technology innovated by Iranian talents. Had the reports that parts of the Iranian drones are built with Western technology been true, the West would have certainly banned it. But the Iranian drones are fully built with Iranian technology and capabilities that are impossible to take away.