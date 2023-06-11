Trade between Iran, U.S. stands at $17.8m in 4 months

TEHRAN - The value of trade between Iran and the U.S. stood at $17.8 million in the first four months of 2023, registering a two percent decline, IRIB reported citing the latest statistics released by the American Statistical Association (ASA).

The trade between the two countries was reported to be over $18.2 billion in the same period of 2022.

According to the ASA data, the U.S. exported commodities worth $17.5 million to Iran in January-April 2023, up 29 percent year on year. Iran’s export to the U.S. stood at $300,000 during the period under review.

The trade between Iran and America is not significant compared to the two countries’ total trade with the world.

Iran was ranked 172nd among the export destinations of the United States in the first four months of 2023, while the country stood at 212th place among the sources of imported goods for the country.

EF/MA