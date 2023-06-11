Iran U17 Greco-Roman team champions of Asia

TEHRAN – Iran U17 Greco-Roman team claimed title of the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The Iranian wrestlers claimed four gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the competition held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Iran finished in first place with 188 points, followed by Kyrgyzstan (176) and Uzbekistan (151).

Iran won the title after four years.

Golds

51kg: Mohammad Meraj Esmaeil MOHMADI (IRI) df. Yrysbek Ykhtyiarovich KHAMDAMOV 4-3

55kg: Mohammadreza Gholamreza GHOLAMI (IRI) df. Suraj SURAJ (IND) 4-3

92kg: Aliakbar Rasoul ASGHARIVALADI (IRI) df. Sardorbek RUSTAMOV (UZB) 5-0

110kg: Amirhossein Morad ABDEVALI (IRI) df. Bekzhan ISMAGULOV (KAZ) 5-3

Silvers

45kg: Marlen Rakhimovich ABDYSAMATOV (KGZ) df. Erfan Roohollah MORADIVARVANI 4-0

71kg: Yryskeldi Mirlanovich KHAMZAEV (KGZ) df. Habibollah Saeid RAHIMI (IRI) 12-2



Bronzes

60kg: Ali Amir DEZFOOLINEZHAD (IRI) df. Varun VARUN (IND) 8-0

65kg: Ahmadreza Nourmohamad MOHAMADIAN (IRI) df. Muhammad YAHYOEV (TJK) 5-3