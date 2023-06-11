Putin: Ukraine counter-offensive has ‘begun’

TEHRAN- Russian President Vladimir Putin says a Ukrainian “offensive” has begun, signaling the start of Kyiv’s long-awaited counter-offensive.

Fierce attacks are underway in Ukraine’s east and south where a military operation by Ukraine to recapture territory from Moscow appears to be underway. Russia, meanwhile is witnessing an uptick in attacks against residential areas inside its territory.

Speaking to reporters in Sochi, after meeting with leaders of other states in the Eurasian Economic Union, Putin stated “we can clearly say the offensive has started, as indicated by the Ukrainian army’s use of strategic reserves, but the Ukrainian troops haven’t achieved their stated tasks in a single area of fighting,” he said. “We are seeing that the Ukrainian regime’s troops are suffering significant losses.”

"Ukrainian troops did not achieve their goals in any sector - thanks to the courage of Russian soldiers, proper organization of troops." Putin added.

Moscow has been preparing for this counter-offensive, which Ukrainian leaders have delayed on several occasions.

Ukraine, backed by the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, has refrained from making any public comments on its military operation to recapture territory lost to Russia.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed tactics and "achievements" with military leaders but made no mention of the counter-offensive.

"For our soldiers, for all those who at this time are engaged in particularly heavy combat. We see your heroism, and we are grateful for every moment of your lives," Zelensky said.

Experts believe lack of statements by officials in Kyiv on the highly sensitive counter-offensive (which may influence future Western military and diplomatic support for Ukraine) could be down to the fact that Ukrainian authorities had demanded more sophisticated weapons from the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, as well as training, before starting the long-awaited counter-offensive.

Others argue that announcing the start of the counter-offensive could backfire as Ukraine could suffer major losses on the battlefield and the operation may not succeed.

The counter-offensive is expected to include tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops that have been trained and equipped by NATO. Reports suggest Kyiv has 12 brigades of about 50,000 to 60,000 troops that are ready to enter the new phase of the battle. Nine of these brigades have been armed and trained by NATO members.

In the absence of any statements from Ukraine itself, NATO has filled the void. The New York Times has quoted three senior U.S. officials as saying that the counter-offensive was underway.

Another key Ukraine ally, the United Kingdom has also made similar public statements. On Saturday, the UK’s Defense Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have made good progress in some areas and slower progress in others, without offering any evidence.

Ukraine has banned reporters from the frontline, which analysts point out is part of the wider information war being waged to hide the number of casualties inflicted against its troops. The measure may have also been taken to keep the military operations secret and avoid Russian access to them. Bloggers have been reporting the first sightings of new German and U.S. weaponry on the battlefield.

With Kyiv appearing to be finally opening its counter-offensive, the U.S. has announced another military aid package for Ukraine, this time to the tune of $2.1 billion, bringing to more than $40 billion dollars Washington has shipped Ukraine in weapons since the conflict erupted in February 2022.

The latest package includes drones, missiles for Patriot air defense systems, artillery rounds and laser-guided rocket system munitions.

Other NATO members have also shipped tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine, with the number of advanced weaponry rising ahead of the counter-offensive, which is not expected to be an easy task for the Ukrainian military.

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it had repelled fierce Ukrainian offensives in the eastern Zaporozhzhia and Donetsk regions, killing more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops and destroying dozens of tanks and armored vehicles.

In a statement, the ministry said Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian lines four times with two battalions supported with tanks south of a region in the eastern Donetsk, but were pushed back. Russian forces had also repelled two attacks just south of the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporozhzhia region, the ministry said. Moscow says Ukraine had lost around 1,200 military personnel, around 40 tanks and several aircraft, including a MiG-29 and a Su-25 in the past 24 hours.

In a briefing to military officials, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said “the Russian Armed Forces carried out a long-range sea and airborne high-precision group strike against ammunition depots, foreign-made weapons and military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles. All designated targets were hit. As a result of the strikes, the Ukrainian troop supplies in the areas of combat operations were disrupted.”

On Saturday, the regional governor of Poltava said the Russian military had fired missiles and drones in the central Ukrainian region overnight, inflicting "some damage to infrastructure and equipment" at the Myrhorod military airfield.

The attack that used ballistic and cruise missiles also damaged eight private residential homes and several vehicles, governor Dmytro Lunin said in a social media post. No casualties were reported.

Russia says its attacks are limited to Ukrainian military, logistics and other sites such as NATO weapon depots, and does not target civilian areas.

Meanwhile, the last month has seen an increase in attacks from Ukraine into Russia, with NATO-supplied long-range missiles can reach the capital Moscow.

In late May, the Russian capital was struck with a series of drone attacks for the first time since the eruption of the conflict. Kyiv denied any involvement, but the Kremlin accused the U.S. of encouraging cross-border “terrorist” attacks.

Russian regions that border Ukraine’s east have witnessed almost daily shelling that have at times hit residential buildings, leading to scores of civilian casualties.

Since May, the Russian Belgorod region, in particular, has been the target of intensified attacks, which has killed a number of civilians. One attack included a cross-border incursion on May 22 to 23.

Last week, Ukrainian forces continued to shell Belgorod overnight into Sunday after two people were killed the previous night and hundreds of children were evacuated away from the border.

More than 4,000 people had been forced to relocate to temporary accommodation in the region, the regional governor said.

Earlier this month, Russia’s Defense Ministry said It had thwarted three cross-border attacks near the town of Shebekino. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of being behind the attacks using “terrorist formations”. Kyiv has rejected the accusation.

Some experts argue Ukraine and its NATO allies have been attacking Russian territory as a diversionary tactic for the counter-offensive that is now underway.

Moscow says its actions in Ukraine are a "special military operation," and insists it was launched to protect Russian security from the threat of NATO’s military advances toward its borders.

