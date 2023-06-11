Nuclear blueprint

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, spoke in detail about Iran’s nuclear industry, calling it a key to the country’s progress.

On Sunday Morning, the Leader visited a nuclear exhibition where the advancements of the Iranian nuclear industry were put on display. In this exhibition, the most important achievements made by experts and researchers of nuclear technology were put on display in the fields of agriculture, medicine and the health sector, industry, the environment, water, and the construction of power plants.

Ayatollah Khamenei sincerely thanked the scientists, officials, and those active in the nuclear industry. He described the exhibition as fantastic, pleasing, and promising, according to khamenei.ir.

“People should be introduced to the various dimensions of these developments and the effects they have on people’s lives,” he said.

In explaining the threefold importance of the nuclear industry, he considered this industry to be “honoring” for the country on a global scale in terms of progress and the development of capabilities. He also pointed out the fundamental impact that nuclear achievements have had in the development of people’s lives.

In this regard, he underlined that the nuclear industry is the counterpoint to the enemies’ efforts to show that the country has no future.

“The nuclear industry revives the spirit of hope and national self-confidence in our society. It shows people, especially the youth, that it is possible to enter grand arenas and conquer them,” he stated.



In his meeting with the personnel of the Iranian nuclear industry, Ayatollah Khamenei described this industry as the key to Iran’s progress.

He called Iran’s nuclear capabilities indicative of the West’s failure. “Localization of the very important nuclear industry shows the failure of the West and the humiliation of the Westoxified individuals who tried to humiliate the nation and weaken the spirit of work and hope in the country,” the Leader said.

Importance of nuclear industry



He highlighted the importance of the nuclear industry in terms of increasing Iran’s political weight and opening horizons for its progress. “In terms of political weight and Iran's global status, the nuclear industry contributes to Iran's national reputation. At the same time, it revives the spirit of hope and national self-confidence in the society in contrast to the efforts of the enemies to portray the country as not having future and to discourage the youth,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader also noted that the nuclear industry shows the people, especially the youth, that it is possible to enter large squares and conquer them.

Referring to the strategic and at the same time "objective and tangible" importance of the nuclear industry, Ayatollah Khamenei considered it as one of the fundamental components of Iran's power and credibility.

"Whoever loves Iran and the Islamic Republic, and whoever wants this country to make progress and become strong, must give credit and importance to scientific research and industrial activities in the nuclear field," he said.

Real reason for Western enmity



The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further emphasized that the West's claim about "the fear of nuclear weapons production in Iran" is a lie, adding that the US intelligence community has acknowledged the fact several times, including in recent months, that there is no sign of Iran moving towards the production of nuclear weapons.

Ayatollah Khamenei clarified that the production of weapons of mass destruction are against Islamic beliefs and practices. "If this Islamic belief did not exist and If we had wanted to build nuclear weapons, we would have done so and the enemies know that they could not have done anything to stop us," he added.

The Leader considered "opposition to the progress of the Iranian nation" as the real reason for the enemies' attachment to Iran’s nuclear industry.

"This industry is the key to the country and the nation’s significant progress in various sectors. At the same time, the enemies are afraid that other nations might follow the path and the forward-looking mindset of the Iranian nation."



Nuclear outlines



In addition to highlighting the importance of the nuclear industry, the Leader also laid out a set of recommendations that are tantamount to nuclear policy.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear officials and experts, Ayatollah Khamenei called for:

* Protecting Iran’s nuclear human resources

* Maintaining cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of the safeguards

* Abiding by the Parliament’s Strategic Action Law, which set the rules for Iran’s nuclear talks with the West

* Protecting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure

* Refraining from trusting the West

In addition, the Leader underlined the need to familiarize ordinary people with the advantages of the nuclear industry. He also urged the officials to explain to the people the importance of the nuclear industry.