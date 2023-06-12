Oji accompanies President Raisi on Latin America tour

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has accompanied President Ebrahim Raisi on his tour of the Islamic Republic’s Latin American allies with the aim of expanding energy ties with the mentioned countries, Shana reported.

Along with a delegation of energy officials, Oji left Tehran for the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Monday.

During the visit to Venezuela, the oil minister will meet and hold talks with Venezuelan political and economic officials to explore ways of developing new fields of cooperation.

As reported, the development of Venezuela’s oil and gas fields, improvement and modernization of the country’s refineries and utilization of refinery capacities, training of manpower in oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, providing technical engineering services and technology transfer and development of export markets for crude oil and gas condensates and petroleum products are going to be the focus of negotiations.

EF/MA