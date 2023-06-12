Iran says intends to commercialize nuclear products

TEHRAN- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has an ambition to bring its nuclear research to an industrial level and ultimately commercialize it, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday.

In a televised interview, Kamalvandi stated that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s remarks during a meeting with AEOI officials on Sunday “gave all of us extra energy to move quickly.”

“The vision of the organization is to be able to have a strong organization that can bring research to the industrial stage and then to business,” he stressed.

Kamalvandi went on to add, “Today, a part of these industries is quite clear, which has an impact on people’s lives, and they were mentioned and stressed by the Leader as well.”

The nuclear industry, according to Ayatollah Khamenei, is crucial for the nation’s development and capacities in the technological, economic, health, and other domains since it enhances national honor and improves people’s quality of life.

“The nuclear sector is important for this reason as well as in terms of the global and international political weight of the country,” the Leader stated.

“World interested in Iranian heavy water”

Kamalvandi also said on Sunday that there are a lot of consumers asking for Iranian heavy water.

Countries throughout the world are lining up to buy it, Kamalvandi told reporters shortly after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited an exhibition of nuclear achievements held at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh and addressed nuclear experts and officials.

He stated that the consumers are proposing more than $1,000 per liter in the discussions for the acquisition of Iranian heavy water.

Iran is at the forefront of nuclear technology as evidenced by its production of fuel with a 20 percent purity, heavy water derivatives, and nuclear medications that are more effective than conventional medicines, Kamalvandi stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on Sunday that nuclear industry is the engine of scientific progress in Iran.

“It is for 20 years that the foes have created a nuclear challenge for us because they know that the ‘move’ in nuclear industry acts like a ‘key’ for the country’s scientific progress,” the Leader noted.

Before making such remarks, the Leader visited an exhibition of nuclear industries held at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that accusations that Iran is seeking to build nuclear weapons is a lie and this is something the enemies themselves are aware of it.

“Pretexts of nuclear arms is a lie and they themselves known it,” the Leader asserted.

Ayatollah Khamenei repeated his long-held religious decree that production, stockpiling and use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, are haram (forbidden).

“Based on our Islamic principle we don’t want to move toward (nuclear) weapons, otherwise they could not deter it, as they could not prevent our nuclear progresses,” the Leader stated.

Mohammad Eslami, the AEOI director general, on Sunday emphasized the Islamic Republic’s extraordinary growth in the nuclear industry, noting that the gains in the high-tech field have come despite threats and sanctions from foes.

made the comment before the inaugural ceremony of an exhibition displaying Iran’s most recent achievements in the nuclear industry.

“These achievements were made under heavy threats and sanctions from the enemies,” Eslami remarked, adding, “Achieving complex nuclear technologies in such difficult conditions has not been easy whatsoever, but our country’s young scientists achieved them without using foreign capacities.”

Noting that the AEOI’s objective is to demonstrate how nuclear energy affected society and people’s daily lives, he added, “The fields of health, medicine, food security and agriculture, industry, water and soil, and environment have been discussed in the exhibition, and the achievements of these sectors are introduced.”

The nuclear chief underscored the use of nuclear energy in people’s daily lives and said the central part of the issue are power plants and the production of atomic electricity, which is being used by world countries as a source of clean energy.

Eslami greatly emphasized the importance of radiation in nuclear medicine, noting, “Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in the medical field; every year, about one million patients benefit from radiopharmaceuticals that are produced by atomic energy in the field of diagnosis and treatment, especially for cancer.”