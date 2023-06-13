Issuing a debit card and opening an account online at Bank Melli Iran BAM system

Bank Melli Iran's customers can use and enjoy online bank services including opening an account for new customers by digital identification, issuing a debit card, and opening an account online 24 hours a day without worrying about time.

According to BMI public relations, to make changes in banking tools and create a more attractive user experience, and as one of the most successful digital banking, BAM provides different comprehensive bank services to users which can be mentioned as benefiting from the PWA platform technology (leading web applications that use the website version as an application on the mobile phone screen and do not force the audience to install the application), minimal design, more intelligence with artificial intelligence, gamification. (Using game mechanisms to change the behavior of businesses outside the game space) , etc.

In this system, users can apply online, receive their "virtual debit card" with a password and OTP, and do their transactions without going to the branch in person.

It is also possible to open a currency account online in the digital banking system to receive currency for essential needs. The account is an interest-free savings currency account to sell and pay currency regarding responding to essential needs' headline(code 56).

Registration with intelligent identification is another advanced option of the BAM system which is activated by scanning users' identity documents and signatures and thus users don't need to identify physically to do bank operations anymore.