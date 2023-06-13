Germany resumes oil imports from Iran despite U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN - Germany has imported a significant shipment of crude oil or petroleum products from Iran for the first time in five years, according to the latest data by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Based on Eurostat data, Germany imported 69,737 metric tons (mt) of crude oil or petroleum products from Iran in March despite the U.S. sanctions that ban any trade of energy products with Iran, IRNA reported.

The country's last import of Iranian crude was a 10,000-mt shipment in October 2018.

Germany's move comes at a time when the U.S. government has yet to make any changes to its unlawful sanctions policy against Iran despite its claim of seeking a diplomatic solution to ease tensions.

Bulgaria, another EU member, also imported 147mt of crude oil or petroleum products from Iran in the first quarter of this year, although the figure is relatively small, according to Eurostat.

The European Union’s total oil imports from Iran during this period, based on data by Eurostat, amounted to 69,884mt, a figure not seen since 2018 when the U.S. withdrew from the historic nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Now after five years, European refineries seem increasingly inclined to disregard U.S. sanctions, particularly in the wake of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

