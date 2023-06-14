“Critical Thinking” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – “Critical Thinking: Tools for Taking Charge of Your Professional and Personal Life” by Richard Paul and Linda Elder has been published in Persian.

Kargadan is the publisher of the book translated by Sam Sedehi under the title “Sweeter Than Chocolate”.

Use better thinking to empower yourself, discover opportunities, avoid disastrous mistakes, build wealth, and achieve your biggest goals! This is your complete, up-to-the-minute blueprint for assessing and improving the way you think about everything – from business decisions to personal relationships.

Paul and Elder of the Center for Critical Thinking, offer specific guidance for making more intelligent decisions, and overcoming the irrationalities and “sociocentric” limits we all face.

Discover which of the “six stages” of thinking you’re in and learn how to think with clarity, relevance, logic, accuracy, depth, significance, precision, breadth and fairness.

Master strategic thinking skills you can use everywhere and learn how to critically assess what experts tell you.

Packed with new examples and exercises, this guide won’t just help you think more effectively; it will help you use those skills to empower yourself, discover new opportunities, avoid disastrous mistakes and grow your wealth.

Above all, it will help you gain the confidence and clarity you need to pursue and achieve your most important goals in life – whatever they are!

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Critical Thinking”.

