Craftspeople showcase skills in Planning and Budget Organization

TEHRAN - A collection of Persian handicrafts has been put on show at the headquarters of the Planning and Budget Organization in downtown Tehran.

The week-long sales exhibition features the works of 23 craftspeople from across Iran aimed to promote ancient skills passed down from generation to generation, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Potteries, ceramics, kilim carpets, leatherwork, personal ornamentations, and enameled objects are among the works showcased in an area of 800 square meters, the report said.

According to available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022 – Jan. 20, 2023).

Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth. Iran exported some $320 million worth of handicrafts during the Iranian year (1400).

The Islamic Republic has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

Ceramics, porcelain, handwoven clothing, jewelry, and semi-precious stones are among Iranian handicrafts traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., and the Persian Gulf coastal states, to name a few.

AFM