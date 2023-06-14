Top Iranian diplomat meets UAE officials

TEHRAN- The political will of the nations in the south and north of the Persian Gulf has created a bridge of friendship and brotherhood that has formed a clear vision of stability and development for the people of the region, according to the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the comments in a meeting with Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State within the UAE Minister of State of Foreign Affairs, and Anwar Mohammed Gargash, senior diplomatic aide to the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Bagheri Kani emphasized that Iran sees no restrictions on strengthening its connections with neighbors and cited the regular political exchanges between representatives of the foreign ministries of the two nations as a key element in the improvement of ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

He also stressed that regional prosperity depends on all regional nations working together to maintain security and stability.

The deputy foreign minister reiterated the effectiveness of the neighborhood policy implemented by President Raisi’s administration and pointed out that the political will of the nations in the south and north of the Persian Gulf has built a bridge of friendship.

Bagheri Kani underlined that the consolidation of mutual political trust between the two countries is the key to the stability of relations between Iran and the UAE in the new era.

Senior Emirati officials, for their part, underscored their government’s commitment to thoroughly enhancing ties with Iran and prioritized the development of commercial relationships.

Bagheri Kani visited Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues with the Arab country’s authorities.

Bagheri stated in a tweet on Tuesday that he had visited the UAE to strengthen bilateral ties and to have a conversation about regional concerns.

The visit comes two weeks after Emirati Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar traveled to Tehran to hold talks with Bagheri.

The UAE has moved to improve its political ties with Iran seven years after downgrading diplomatic relations when demonstrators stormed Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shia cleric.

The foreign ministers of Iran and the UAE spoke over the phone on April 22 and emphasized the value of intensifying bilateral cooperation, particularly with regard to connections between the two countries’ private sectors.

Bagheri Kani also serves as Iran’s chief representative in international negotiations to update a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and the West.

Additionally, in Abu Dhabi he met and spoke with his counterparts from the UK, France, and Germany, the European troika that are still signatory to the nuclear agreement.

“Continuing with diplomatic consultations with regional and extra-regional parties, we met our German, French and British counterparts and discussed a range of issues and mutual concerns,” he tweeted Tuesday.