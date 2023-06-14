Astana slated to host meeting June 21 to reconcile Syria and Turkey

TEHRAN – A senior Russian diplomat has said that officials from Iran, Syria, Russia and Turkey will convene a meeting in Astana to discuss issues related to normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian President’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, said the meeting will be held on June 21 at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the mentioned countries, according to TASS.

"A large Russian delegation is going to Astana. On June 21, there will be a meeting of deputy foreign ministers [of Russia, Iran, Turkey, Syria]," Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

Bogdanov also said that the deputy foreign ministers of the four countries have readied a draft roadmap for normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

The draft roadmap for normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, proposed by Moscow, is now ready, he said.

"The Russian draft of a roadmap is now ready. Our next task is to discuss it with our partners and progress further in this work. Hopefully, the Astana meeting will enable us to make major progress," said Bogdanov

At a Moscow meeting on May 10, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey agreed to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap on streamlining relations between Damascus and Ankara. The roadmap is aimed at spearheading efforts toward a normalization between the two countries, according to TASS.

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a top advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, met on Monday in Damascus with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ahead of the Astana meeting.

Khaji also met Ayman Sosan, Syria’s deputy foreign minister.

Shortly after his meetings, the top adviser told reporters that his trip was intended to speak with Syrian authorities over recent events in the region and the current state of affairs in the Arab nation.

In order to synchronize the views of the two parties in advance of the Astana expert talks, Khaji said he traveled to Damascus for talks with Syrian authorities.

After the meeting, Sosan also said deputy foreign ministers from the four countries are anticipated to meet on the sidelines of the Astana meeting to discuss initiatives aimed at assisting Damascus and Ankara to resume their diplomatic relations.

