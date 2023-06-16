Large industries’ annual output rises 9.6%

TEHRAN - The production growth of Iran’s large industrial companies reached a record high of 9.6 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) showed.

Based on the mentioned data, the production indices of the country’s major industries in spring, summer, autumn, and winter grew by 3.1 percent, 13.2 percent, 9.5 percent, and 12.8 percent, respectively, IRNA reported.

The CBI data has been collected from 2400 large industrial enterprises with more than 100 employees in 24 industrial groups.

Accordingly, out of the mentioned 24 industrial groups, 23 have had positive growth, among them 16 industrial groups have recorded double-digit growth. According to the mentioned statistics, the highest production growth rate among these 24 groups was related to heavy machinery with a growth of 31.8 percent, and vehicle production industries with 28.6 percent.

Based on the central bank data, the increase in energy supply has been one of the main reasons for the increase in the production of these industries.

In this regard, Sima Ghaffari, an energy expert, pointed to the good conditions of production in the country and emphasized: "Proper supply of electricity and gas in the summer and winter seasons of last year provided the basis for registering a 9.6 percent growth in production this year."

It should be pointed out that the production of Iran’s large industries also registered a significant growth of 19.7 percent in comparison to 2018 when the country had reached the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO).

EF/MA