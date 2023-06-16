What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Zahra Shafi’ is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Infertile Field” will run until July 17 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.



Painting

* Paintings by Samaneh Hajabedi are currently on view in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

Entitled “Dreamlike Nature or a Nature-Like Dream”, the exhibit will continue until June 21 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Zahra Nuri Zonuzi is displaying his latest painting collection in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit named “Cats Hunting Birds and Mice” will run until July 17 at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* Hamid Arabi is showcasing his latest drawings in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 30 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of photographs by Saeid Afrukhteh.

The exhibit will run until July 17 at http://www.silkroadartgallery.com.

* Rischee 29 Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of photos by Amin Nadi.

The exhibition will be running until July 5 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Homa Tavakkoli are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Impossible”, the exhibition runs until June 26 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Artists in different media, including Nazila Tabrizi, Roya Asgari, Mina Akbari, Laleh Otadi, Morvarid Sharaf and Parastu Zareipur, are displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 20 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Fatemeh Joneidu, Fatemeh Pishkhan, Baran Purabbas, Elaheh Panahi, Zahra Sadat Hakim and Somayyeh Panahi is showcasing is currently underway at Shamideh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “We” will run until June 30 at No. 8, 1st Dead End off Sanjabi St. near Madar Square.

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Kusha Musavi, Farzaneh Mohammadi, Masud Majzubi, Shahria Qarai, Maryam Farshad, Foad Farahani, Saba Arabshahi and Sadaf Hesamian is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 7 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

