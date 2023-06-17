Armed hooligan team crushed in southeast Iran

TEHRAN - The public relations office of the ground forces of the IRGC Quds unit announced on Friday that it had crushed a team of armed hooligans in the city of Hamoun in the southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan, IRNA reported.

It said in the clash, that took place on Friday morning, two of the hooligans were killed and six others connected to the group were apprehended.

The public relations office also said a local Basiji named Ardeshir Khatibi was martyred in the clash.