First hypersonic missile range may be extended to 2,000 km: IRGC

TEHRAN- Iran may eventually extend the range of Fattah, its first hypersonic missile, to 2,000 kilometers, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said.

Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division, stated during a ceremony at the University of Mazandaran on Wednesday that the next version of the missile may have a range of 2000 kilometers as opposed to its present range of 1,400 kilometers.

Earlier this month, Fattah was put on display as a significant accomplishment for the Iranian Armed Forces in fortifying the nation’s defensive might.

Due to its tremendous mobility and speed, it is also able to break through any air defense systems and strike them.

Also in his remarks, Brigadier General Hajizadeh hailed President Ebrahim Raisi’s attendance at Fattah’s unveiling ceremony.

He said that by depending on local resources and the revolutionary youth, Iran is still able to develop “all sophisticated technologies in the field of defense industry” in spite of sanctions and pressure.

“We should not look toward abroad for progress of the country. Power grows in the IRGC on a daily basis. We must follow up Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s call for becoming stronger day by day,” the commander asserted.

“For this reason, we will definitely have good news for our beloved people in the field of missiles, and we will promptly announce our achievements.”

The armed forces are now self-sufficient thanks to extraordinary advancements made in recent years by Iranian military specialists and engineers in the manufacture of a wide variety of indigenous equipment.

Iranian authorities have made it plain that the nation would not hold back on enhancing its military might, particularly its missile force, which is only intended for defense.