More Iranian institutes on Round University Ranking

TEHRAN - The latest report of Round University Ranking (RUR) in 2023 has increased the number of top Iranian institutions to 24 from 15 in 2022.

The rankings system measures the performance of 1,100 leading world universities from 82 countries by 20 unique indicators and 4 key areas of university activities: teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

All raw data for RUR Rankings are provided by an international company Thomson Reuters. RUR Rankings cover the period from 2010 to the present.

RUR Rankings is designed as an evaluation system aimed to provide sufficient information about university performance to address stakeholders' personal tasks: students, the academic community, university management, and policymakers.

All the raw data (like the number of students, academic staff, etc.) is provided by Thomson Reuters through a special data survey called Global Institutional Profiles Project (GIPP).

This survey is conducted annually in the spring and covers 700-800 higher education institutions all over the world with a prospective expansion of 1000+.

Times Higher Education

In the 2023 ranking of the Times Higher Education Institute, which was published in 2022, the names of 66 Iranian institutions were included in the list of the world's top institutions in 10 different scientific fields, and in total, the names of these institutions were repeated 167 times in scientific fields.

These 10 scientific fields include "arts and humanities", "business and economics", "clinical medical sciences, basic medicine and health", "computer sciences", "educational sciences", "biological sciences", "physical sciences", "engineering and technology", "law and psychology" and "social sciences".

Academic Ranking of World Universities

The ranking system of universities based on their academic performance is known as Shanghai. In its latest edition (the year 2022), this ranking system has evaluated and ranked world institutions in various scientific fields.

In this list, there are 34 Iranian institutions, whose names appear in the list of top institutions 143 times in various scientific fields.

The Shanghai ranking of institutions covers 54 scientific fields, including 8 fields in natural sciences, 4 fields in biological sciences, 22 fields in engineering, 6 fields in medical sciences, and 14 fields in social sciences.

QS World domain rankings

Based on the 2023 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking, seven Iranian institutions have been included in the list of more than 500 top institutions in different scientific fields. The names of these institutions have been repeated 10 times in various scientific fields.

The QS ranking system evaluates the world’s leading institutions in 5 fields arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, and social sciences and management.

The evaluation indices of this ranking system are 5 indices of the international research network, the H index of citations, per capita citations to publications, academic reputation, and occupational reputation.

QS World subject rankings

Based on the 2023 edition of the QS World subject ranking, 16 top Iranian institutions have been placed in various scientific fields and the names of these institutions have been repeated 79 times in the list of top institutions in various scientific fields.

The ranking system evaluates the world's leading institutions in 51 scientific fields, from history and linguistics to astronomy and navigation.

University Ranking by Academic Performance

According to the annual report of the University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) in 2022, 41 Iranian institutions have been included in the list of top institutions in scientific fields and their names have been repeated 636 times in this list.

Based on this ranking, the number of repeated names of Iranian institutions in various scientific fields has increased greatly compared to last year.

This ranking system evaluates the institutions of the world in 78 scientific fields and is based on 6 quantitative indicators "number of articles", "references", "publications", "global cooperation", "research impact" and "citation impact".

MG