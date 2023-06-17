UNESCO designated geopark is a magnet for tourism: CEO

TEHRAN – The managing director of Aras Free Zone Organization says Aras Geopark’s UNESCO designation is a magnet for tourism in the whole region in East Azarbaijan province.

The global registration of Aras Geopark is a turning point for tourism development in East Azarbaijan province, which signals an increase in the number of foreign visitors, IRNA quoted Majid Kiani as saying on Saturday.

Aras Geopark covers an area of about 1670 square kilometers, sprawling across the whole of Jolfa county. The Aras River forms the northern boundary of the geopark, serving as the dividing line between Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

In that regard, the Aras Free Zone Organization has invited a host of foreign envoys, diplomats, economic agents, and media personnel to celebrate the UNESCO designation on June 21, Kiani said.

The event is expected to establish a new chapter of international collaboration and encourage foreign investments in northwestern Iran, he stated.

“By introducing this region to foreign guests with the help of the international media, the scope of attention to the economic and tourism capacities of West Azerbaijan province will also increase,” the official explained.

In addition to the wealth of intangible heritage encompassing local traditions and ceremonies, Aras UNESCO Global Geopark is home to several remarkable cultural treasures. These include a UNESCO world heritage site, Saint Stepanos Monastery, which stands as a testament to the region's historical and religious significance.

Furthermore, the geopark proudly showcases national monuments such as the Khajeh-Nazar Caravanserai, the Historical Bath, the Duzal Historical Tower, the Zia-ol-Molk Bridge, and the Choopan Church, all of which represent iconic elements of the area's cultural heritage.

Within the geopark region, there are three designated protected areas. The area's conservation efforts are significantly influenced by its rich wildlife variety and the existence of endangered species like the Caucasian black grouse, red deer, Armenian ram, and leopard.

In the central areas of the Geopark, there are Cretaceous and Eocene sandstone, shale, and marl beds with prevalent flysch facies. Towards the east, intrusive igneous rocks, primarily granitic, dominate the region. In the southern and central parts of the area, there are volcanic and sub-volcanic rocks.

The UNESCO Global Geopark label was created in 2015. It recognizes the geological heritage of international significance. Geoparks serve local communities by combining the conservation of their significant geological heritage with public outreach and a sustainable approach to development.

Experts say geoparks help promote awareness of geological hazards, including volcanoes, earthquakes, and tsunamis and many help prepare disaster mitigation strategies with local communities. Moreover, they yield records of past climate changes and are indicators of current climate changes as well.

AFM