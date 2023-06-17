Coast-to-coast SUV rally in Iran showcases tourism and road safety: FIA

TEHRAN – The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile says a recently staged coast-to-coast SUV rally in Iran showcases tourism and road safety in the Islamic Republic.

As a regularity tourism rally, the organizers placed utmost importance of road safety, aligning with FIA initiatives. Participants adhered to speed limits, respected traffic signs, and skillfully navigated their way using maps and road books, FIA wrote on June 13.

“Through the spirit of adventure, cultural exchange, and a commitment to safe driving, the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran (TACI) recently organized an inspiring coast-to-coast SUV tourism rally, spanning a staggering 2,300 kilometers. This extraordinary event took place from April 29 to May 5, 2023, capturing the hearts of Iranians and attracting global attention.”

The rally began in the charming seaside town of Chamkhaleh, nestled on the shores of the Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water.

Sixty SUVs, including a historic class of official participants from the Range Rover Club of Iran and the Chevrolet Blazer Club of Iran, both affiliated with TACI's partner, the Historic Vehicle Association of Iran, embarked on this extraordinary journey.

What made this rally stand out was the presence of prominent Iranian celebrities, who joined an eclectic mix of participants ranging from families to seasoned enthusiasts. Their shared passion and spirit electrified the event and turned it into a cultural celebration.

The rally route led through seven Iranian provinces, through breathtaking landscapes, and finally ended on the enchanting holiday island of Kish in the Persian Gulf.

The highlight of the trip was a grand awards ceremony recognizing the outstanding skills of the drivers and their navigators. The event ended with a spectacular gala dinner, where participants could enjoy their achievements and make lasting contacts.

“The event not only showcased the beauty of Iran's north-south corridor stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf, but also served a greater purpose. TACI aimed to promote safe driving practices and other key mobility goals of the FIA while emphasizing the importance of road safety for all,” FIA said.

A governing body for many auto racing events, including Formula One, The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, is an association established in 1904 to represent the interests of motoring organizations and motor car users. It also promotes road safety around the world.

AFM