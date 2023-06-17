Iranian cinema garners two Asian New Talent honors at Shanghai filmfest 

TEHRAN – Iranian films “1.5 Horsepower” and “Cause of Death: Unknown” have won two awards in the Asian New Talent section of the 25th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

Sorur Peyrovani received the Golden Goblet for best actress for her role in “1.5 Horsepower” directed by Rasul Kahani, while Davud Malekhosseini was picked as best cinematographer for his collaboration in “Cause of Death: Unknown” by Ali Zarnegar, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The Golden Goblet for best film went to “Sunday” by Uzbek director Shokir Kholikov, and Aisultan Seitov from Kazakhstan for “Qash” and Luo Dong from China for “May” shared the award for best director.

Yue Hao won the award for best actor for his role in the Chinese drama “Day Dreaming” directed by Wang Zi Chuan.

The Golden Goblet for best screenplay was given to the Chinese drama “Gone with the Boat” written and directed by Chen Xiaoyu.

The film tackles the subject of death and explores how people find their right positions in the world.

Kyrgyz director Aktan Abdykalykov presided over the jury panel, which selected the winners from the 12 entries shortlisted for the Asian New Talent section.



Hong Kong producer Jojo Hui, Japanese director Kei Ishikawa, Chinese director Lu Yang and Chinese actress Yang Zishan and actor Jackson Yee were the other members of the jury.

This section is separate from the official competition section of the Shanghai International Film Festival, which will announce winners on Sunday.

Written and directed by Mehdi Fardqaderi, the Iranian drama “The Annoyed” was showcased in the official competition.

It is about three directors trying to make a film about the social problems of violence and abuse against women and executions.

The Iranian movies “World War III”, “Leila’s Brother”, “Scent of Wind” and “No Bear” were also screened in the Viva la Festival section, which is dedicated to reviewing the latest award-winning or nominated films from the world’s major film festivals.

Photo: Sorur Peyrovani (C) accepts the Golden Goblet for best actress for her role in “1.5 Horsepower” in the Asian New Talent section of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 17, 2023. (SIFF)

