More than 246,000 billion Rials is paid as marriage loans by Bank Melli Iran last year

Bank Melli Iran played an important, major role to pay free-interest loans to qualified families, young people, and applicants during the last year.

According to BMI public relations, marriage loans were paid by BMI from the beginning of Farvardin until the end of Esfand 1401 constantly, thus 771,031 young people got married and started their new life with BMI'S marriage loans during this period.

Accordingly, marriage loans were paid to applicants and young people in the Bank Melli Iran during 1401 totaling 246,018 billion Rials which, considering the number of granted loans, 493 people received marriage loans per day on average.

BMI has fully accomplished its assigned tasks and duties regarding the payment of marriage loans and goes a desirable upward trend, so in this regard, BMI has been introduced as the first bank in the banking network with the highest payment of marriage loans.

To fulfill its social responsibilities and align with the government's plans, this bank could also take important steps to facilitate marriage for young people and help 742 people to marry by paying 197,036 billion Rials free-internet marriage loans during 1400.

It is to be said, BMI has always considered paying free-interest marriage loans as one of its activities and credit policies to promote this admirable tradition and help young people marry so it has directed a significant portion of its loans to this field.