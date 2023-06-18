“What Was the Wild West?” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “What Was the Wild West?” by Janet B. Pascal was published in Persian by Peydayesh.

Mahmud Mazinani is the translator of the book first released in 2017. The Persian edition also carries the original illustrations by Stephen Marchesi.

In this book, the writer asks readers to saddle up and get ready for a ride back into the wild and wooly past of the American West.

The west was at its wildest from 1865 to 1895, when territories west of the Mississippi River remained untamed and lawless.

Famous for cowboys, American Indians, lawmen, gunslingers, pioneers and prospectors, this period in US history captures the imagination of all kids and now is brought vividly to life.

Pascal is the Executive Production Editor at Viking Children’s Books and the author of “Who Was Dr. Seuss?”, “Who Was Maurice Sendak?”, “Who Was Abraham Lincoln?”, “What Is the Panama Canal?” and “What Was the Hindenburg?”

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Janet B. Pascal’s book “What Was the Wild West?”

MMS/YAW