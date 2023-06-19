Over 290km of freeways to be inaugurated by Mar. 2024

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi has said 293 kilometers (km) of freeways will be added to the country’s road network by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2024).

According to Khademi, who is the managing director of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), the figure is three times the average annual freeway construction in the country, the portal of the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry reported.

Completing the first phase of section 2 of the Tehran-Shomal freeway, inaugurating the Shiraz-Isfahan freeway which is the longest freeway in the country, and completing the Manjil-Roudbar freeway as the bottleneck of the Qazvin-Rasht freeway, are some of the projects on the ministry’s agenda for the current year, Khademi said.

The official noted that the ministry needs 25 trillion rials (about $50.667 million) for the completion of the mentioned projects.

EF/MA