“Split Ends”, “Mixed” win golden, silver prizes at Geneva Intl. Oriental Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Split Ends” and “Mixed” have won the golden and silver prizes in the short film competition of the 18th edition of the Geneva International Oriental Film Festival (FIFOG).

Directed by Alireza Kazemipur, “Split Ends” received the FIFOG d’Or, which is given to the best film.

The film follows a bald woman and a man with long hair who try to get out of paying fines when traffic cameras catch them not wearing a hijab.

“The film addresses a serious theme in a subtle manner, with humor and intelligence,” the jury said in a statement published on Sunday.

“We wanted to recognize the magnificent natural performances of the actors and the quality of the dialogue and direction,” the statement reads.

“Mixed” by Mina Sadat Hosseini won the FIFOG d’Argent, the award for second best film. It is about a teacher who is sexually harassed on the street.

“The director captures the significance of harassment in Iranian society through a specific situation,” the jury commented.

“It is an important message to showcase the daily struggle of women for their dignity,” they added.

The special mention in the short film competition was awarded to the Iraqi drama “The Wind Girl” by Dana Karim.

In the international feature film competition, “Dream's Gate”, a co-production by Iran, France and Norway, received a special mention.

In this documentary, Iranian director Negin Ahmadi starts a personal journey into the combat zone of north Syria to question what it means to be a woman.

“Through this award, we wanted to recognize the audacity of the director who followed female fighters in their daily lives, emphasizing their empowered choices, far from victimization,” the jury said in a statement.

“The Last Queen”, a co-production between Algeria and France by Damien Ounouri and Adila Bendimerad, won the FIFOG d’Or.

The film’s star Adila Bendimerad was named best actress for her portrayal of the legendary Princess Zaphira, wife of the last King of Algiers Salim Toumi in the historical drama.

The second best film award was given to “Amerikatsi” by Armenian director Michael A. Goorjian.

The award for best actor went to Raed Mohsen for his role in the Iraqi drama “The Last Postmen” by Saad Al Essamy.

The FIFOG d’Or in the school competition was given to “Toutes les Nuits” by Latifa Said from France, while a special mention was awarded to “Sur la Tombe de Mon Père” by Jawahine Zentar from France.

Photo: “Split Ends” by Alireza Kazemipur.

