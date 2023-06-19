“How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia” by the British Pakistani novelist Mohsin Hamid has been published in Persian by Tadaei.

Ahmad Al-e Ahmad is the translator of the book originally published in 2013.

It is from the internationally bestselling author of “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”, the boldly imagined tale of a poor boy’s quest for wealth and love.

His first two novels established Hamid as a radically inventive storyteller with his finger on the world’s pulse.

“How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia” meets that reputation, and exceeds it. The astonishing and riveting tale of a man’s journey from impoverished rural boy to corporate tycoon, it steals its shape from the business self-help books devoured by ambitious youths all over “rising Asia.”

It follows its nameless hero to the sprawling metropolis where he begins to amass an empire built on that most fluid, and increasingly scarce, of goods: water.

Yet his heart remains set on something else, on the pretty girl whose star rises along with his, their paths crossing and recrossing, a lifelong affair sparked and snuffed and sparked again by the forces that careen their fates along.

“How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia” is a striking slice of contemporary life at a time of crushing upheaval.

Romantic without being sentimental, political without being didactic, and spiritual without being religious, it brings an unflinching gaze to the violence and hopes it depicts.

And it creates two unforgettable characters who find moments of transcendent intimacy in the midst of shattering change.

Hamid is also the author of the novels, “Moth Smoke” and “Exit West”, and a book of essays, “Discontent and Its Civilizations”.

His writing has been featured on bestseller lists, adapted for the cinema, shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, selected as winner or finalist of twenty awards, and translated into thirty-five languages.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Mohsin Hamid’s novel “How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia”.

MMS/YAW