Why Riyadh changed the path 

Hamshahri wrote in a note about Riyadh's reproachment with Tehran and said: Saudi Arabia, after suffering heavy political, security and economic losses, concluded that America's humiliating and blackmailing attitude had cost the kingdom greatly.

Over the past years, America has received about 500 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia through the sale of arms. But now, Saudi Arabia has realized that the American supportive umbrella is not stable and should change its behavior toward the neighboring and eastern countries. The new foreign policy of Saudi Arabia is that Iran is a trusted country and the United States, through Iranophobia, has prevented the kingdom to establish a stable relationship with Iran and other Persian Gulf countries.

Today, Saudi Arabia is seriously seeking a stable mechanism for relationship with Iran. Also, a maritime security coalition involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Oman is also on agenda to localize security in the Persian Gulf. The Saudis also hope to be able to use Iran's native technologies.



Javan: To revise the contracts in the field of energy

Javan had an exclusive interview with the oil minister. In a part of the interview, Javad Oji said: "There was a revision in the contracts so that the contracts became attractive for domestic and foreign investors. We signed contracts worth about 100 billion dollars with domestic and foreign companies. Last year, we had about 5.5 billion dollars in foreign contracts in various fields. We used the capacity of domestic holding companies and involved banks in projects such as the Azadegan oil field. Upon the progress of these projects, people themselves directly become shareholders in the projects.

The unfinished "Iran LNG" project, with a value of 5.2 billion dollars, had been abandoned. Fortunately, this project power plant became operational and its sweetening unit is being done by various contractors and we are trying to make the LNG project carried out in this government based on the emphasis of the Supreme Leader.”

Arman-e-Emrooz: Agreement or understanding; this is not the issue

In a commentary, Arman-e-Emrooz wrote: Rumors indicate that the goal of the recent talks between Iran and the United States is an "understanding" because the agreement must also be approved by Congress. However, many members of Congress are against giving any concessions to Iran. The parties could not revive the 2015 JCPOA and they hope to return some limitations on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In recent days, Michael McCall, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, warned about the Biden government's attempt to avoid the scrutiny of Congress about any agreement or understanding.

Generally, if the Biden government reaches a nuclear agreement with Iran, this agreement must be voted and approved by Congress. A big obstacle that some experts believe is that the Biden government is trying to give less information about the process of the nuclear negotiations to Congress so that the serious opponents of the agreement do not stop it. But is it an agreement or understanding as the media report? Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, answered this question on Saturday. About the Iran nuclear case, Blinken said that some reports about the nuclear agreement or the (American) detainees (in Iran) are not true.

Kayhan: Defeat of America and Israel again after Faisal bin Salman visit

In an analysis, Kayhan discussed Faisal bin Farhan's trip to Iran and said: Bin Farhan's trip to Iran with the aim of securing Iran-Saudi relationship and the two key sentences "cooperation in the field of maritime security" and "freeing the region from weapons of mass destruction", which of course can be summed them in two words "sustainable security", had many reflections in the world and attracted the attention of many political experts. However, they provoked the anger of America and Israel.

America, which had tried to push the Arab countries to compromise with the Zionist regime and create a united front in the form of a single security umbrella against Iran through the Iranophobia project and promises of selling weapons, today sees its dreams have gone with the wind. The new positive developments in the region will deprive the U.S. from highly lucrative sale of weapons. The U.S. will also suffer a heavy blow to its hegemony as countries are taking steps toward regionalization of security. Moreover, its presence in the region will become irrelevant.

The Hebrew language MivzakLive also commented on the matter. It said Iran has recently completed the process of de-escalating tensions with many Arab countries in the southern Persian Gulf, among which we can also mention the expansion of relations with the United Arab Emirates. Israel has long tried to isolate Iran diplomatically in the Middle East and the world. However, the process of rapprochement between Iran and the Arab countries proved that this action has failed.

