Iran willing to export technical engineering services to Burkina Faso

TEHRAN – The acting head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said Iran is willing to expand trade ties with Burkina Faso and export technical engineering services to the country, the TPO portal reported on Tuesday.

Mehdi Zeyghami made the remarks in a meeting with Issa Boro, the secretary general of the foreign ministry of Burkina Faso, in Tehran.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the expansion of commercial relations in parallel with political ties and discussed the business plans that are to be presented in the upcoming Joint Economic Committee meeting of the two countries.

According to Zeyghami, the expansion of business relations is not possible without the businessmen of the two countries getting to know each other, and it is necessary to hold conferences on the business opportunities of Burkina Faso and Iran for the businessmen of the two countries to get familiar with the two countries’ markets.

Earlier on Saturday, Boro had announced that the West African country is going to open embassy in Tehran.

Photo: TPO Acting Head Mehdi Zeyghami (R) and secretary general of the Foreign Ministry of Burkina Faso Issa Boro