Legal issues for investment in Chabahar port resolved: PMO head

TEHRAN – The managing director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has said the legal disputes over the country's long-term investment contract with India regarding Chabahar port have been resolved after nearly eight years and there will be no more problems for investment in this port.

Speaking in a ceremony on the occasion of the International Day of the Seafarer on Tuesday, Ali-Akbar Safaie said a delegation of Indian officials has recently visited Iran during which good negotiations have been made and positive results have been achieved, IRNA reported.

In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement for the strategically-located Chabahar port to give New Delhi access to Kabul and Central Asia.

Later, based on a separate deal with Iran, India agreed to install and operate modern loading and unloading equipment including mobile harbor cranes in Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

Under the framework of the mentioned agreement, the Indian side has been operating in Shahid Beheshti port in the form of a build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract; this is the first time that such a contract has been implemented in one of the country's ports with 100 percent foreign investment.

The first consignment of Indian equipment for the development of port activities at Chabahar port worth $8.5 million arrived in the southeastern port in January 2021.

As Iran's only oceanic port on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port holds great significance for the country both politically and economically. The country has taken serious measures for developing this port in order to improve the country’s maritime trade.

The port consists of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti terminals, each of which has five berth facilities. The port is located in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan Province and is about 120 kilometers southwest of Pakistan’s Baluchistan Province, where the China-funded Gwadar port is situated.

EF/MA