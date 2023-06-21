Police arrest five illegal excavators in southwest Iran

TEHRAN –On Tuesday, Iranian police arrested five illegal excavators and antique smugglers while digging for historical objects in a historical castle in southwestern Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

The accused people were traced and finally arrested after the authorities received reports from cultural heritage aficionados about their lawbreaking, Mokhtar Torab explained on Wednesday.

Some excavation tools and equipment have been seized from the culprits who were surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he added.

