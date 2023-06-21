“The Psychology of Art” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “The Psychology of Art” by George Mather has been published in Persian by Qoqnus.

Sahand Soltandoost is the translator of the book that gives answers to technical questions such as Why do we enjoy art? What inspires us to create artistic works? How can brain science help us understand our tastes in art?

“The Psychology of Art” provides an eclectic introduction to the myriad ways in which psychology can help us understand and appreciate creative activities.

Exploring how we perceive everything from color to motion, the book examines art-making as a form of human behavior that stretches back throughout history as a constant source of inspiration, conflict and conversation.

It also considers how factors such as fakery, reproduction technology and sexism influence our judgments about art.

By asking what psychological science has to do with artistic appreciation, “The Psychology of Art” introduces the reader to new ways of thinking about how we create and consume art.

Mather was appointed to a lectureship at Sussex in 1984, having previously held post-doctoral fellowships at the University of Reading, York University (Canada) and UCL.

He has held an academic position at the University of Sussex for most of my academic career since then (apart from a period when he was a professor at the University of Lincoln).

In 2022, he became an honorary professor of experimental psychology in the School of Psychology at Sussex.

Photo: This combination photo shows George Mather and the front cover of the Persian edition of his book “The Psychology of Art”.

MMS/YAW