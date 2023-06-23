Uganda has excellent potential to draw Iranian tourists, envoy says

TEHRAN – Uganda has tremendous potential to attract tourists from Iran, the Republic of Uganda’s Ambassador to Iran has said.

Iranian tourists can have an amazing experience if they choose to visit Uganda, IRNA quoted Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira as saying on Wednesday.

The government of Uganda is firmly committed to prioritizing tourism and enticing visitors to come to the country, the envoy added.

Uganda boasts unspoiled natural beauties, along with breathtaking mountains that are perfect for hiking, he mentioned.

Moreover, getting a visa in Uganda is now easier than ever, and the country offers excellent security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all tourists, he noted.

Also known as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda is blessed with an undeniable natural beauty. In the west, the Rwenzori peaks reach towards the sky, the perfect challenge for bold explorers – Across the nation, parks are home to some of the world’s most exotic animals: Silverbacks, lions and countless others.

Winding roads lead to places of grand beauty and unique cultures for those who dare to explore. There’s a story at every turn, especially from Uganda’s people, who are renowned for their warmth and charm.

ABU/AM