Iran may pull out of 2023 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team will likely pull out of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 3.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) had previously warned the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) it would withdraw from the 2023 VNL if the U.S. government doesn’t issue visas for the members of the Team Melli.

The VNL Week 3 will be held in Anaheim, California from July 4 to 9 but the U.S. has not granted visas to several players of the team.

“We will consider all aspects of the matter. There’s a possibility that we will withdraw from the competition,” IRIVF secretary general Milad Taghavi said.

“We cannot participate in the competition with an incomplete team. The Federation will make the best decision in the coming days,” he added.

Davarzani has previously sent an email to FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F°, expressing his concern about a lack of response from the American side about visa issuance for the national volleyball team’s members.

Davarzani has traveled to Dominican Republic to attend FIVB Board of Administration.