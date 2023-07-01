No U.S. visa yet for Iran volleyball coach Ataei: 2023 VNL

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has said that no U.S. visas have been issued to several team’s members so far.

Iran had previously warned the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) it would withdraw from the 2023 VNL if the U.S. government doesn’t issue visas for the members of the Team.

The federation has now changed its decision and wants to send the team to Anaheim even if the U.S. government doesn’t grant visas to several members of the team.

The VNL Week 3 will be held in Anaheim, California from July 4 to 9.

Iran coach Behrouz Ataei’s visa has not been issued yet and the team should be headed by his assistants in Week 3.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet France on July 4 in Anaheim, the U.S. and will also meet Bulgaria (July 6), Argentina (July 8) and Cuba (July 9).