Iran celebrates Aras as new UNESCO Global Geopark

JOLFA — On Wednesday, Iran celebrated the recent designation of Aras as the country’s third UNESCO Global Geopark in a ceremony held in Jolfa, northwest Iran.

A host of Iranian officials, parliament members, foreign ambassadors and envoys, cultural heritage experts and media personnel attended the ceremony in the Imperial Aras Hotel.

Aras inscription was one of 18 new sites from across the globe, included in the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in 2023.

At the event, Alireza Amrikazemi, who is a member of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, presented the UNESCO certificate of recognition to Majid Kiani, the managing director of Aras Free Zone Organization, who expressed his hope that this recognition will be leveraged for the benefit and development of local communities in the region.

Kiani, addressing the attendees, said that Aras has a considerable capacity to become a top destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

“Home to many natural and historical attractions, Aras Free Zone is currently one of the most significant tourist destinations in the northwest of Iran.”

Moreover, it has long been a transit hub on the Silk Road since ancient times, Kiani said.

The official said this UNESCO recognition was just the beginning of another hard work to develop and safeguard Aras geosites with the help of local communities.

Amrikazemi, for his part, said it was Iran’s third geopark registered by UNESCO. “It is an honor not only for the Aras region but for the whole of Iran.”

“Of course, the main goal of geoparks is not only to help protect the geological heritage but also to introduce this heritage with the participation of the local community to register it.”

Among the objectives that a UNESCO registration of global geoparks pursues is paying attention to natural resources, raising awareness about the phenomenon of local risks, preparing communities to deal with the effects of changes, education, research, the culture of the local communities, and paying attention to the role of women, Amrikazemi explained.

Aras Geopark covers an area of about 1,670 square kilometers and stretches across the entire Jolfa County. Here, the Aras River forms the northern boundary of the Geopark and serves as the dividing line between Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

In addition to the wealth of an intangible heritage that includes local traditions, the property is home to several notable cultural treasures. These include the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. Stepanos Monastery, which testifies to the region's historical and religious importance.

The Geopark proudly presents national monuments such as the Khajeh-Nazar Caravanserai, the Historical Bath, the Historical Duzal Tower, the Zia-ol-Molk Bridge, and the Choopan Church, all of which represent iconic elements of the region's cultural heritage.

The UNESCO Global Geopark label was launched in 2015. It honors the geological heritage of international importance. Geoparks serve local communities by combining the preservation of their significant geological heritage with outreach and a sustainable development approach.

Experts say geoparks help raise awareness of geological hazards such as volcanoes, earthquakes, and tsunamis, and many help develop disaster preparedness strategies in partnership with local communities. In addition, they provide records of past climate changes and are also indicators of current climate changes.

AFM