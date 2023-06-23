Iran’s National Orchestra returns with tribute to founder Farhad Fakhreddini

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Orchestra returned after a hiatus of more than a year to perform in honor of founder Farhad Fakhreddini at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Thursday.

The concert conducted by Arash Amini began with a performance of Fakhreddini’s violin concerto, and continued with a performance of works by Morteza Hannaneh, Javad Marufi, Hassan Kasai and Behzad Abdi.

The National Orchestra was founded in 1998 by Maestro Fakhreddini, who attracted a huge number of musicians, including legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian, to collaborate with the orchestra.

Photo: Iran’s National Orchestra under conductor Arash Amini performs in honor of its founder Farhad Fakhreddini at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on June 22, 2023. (IRNA/Amin Jalali)

