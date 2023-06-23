PM Sudani welcomes strategic ties between Iraq and Iran

TEHRAN – Kamal Kharrazi, the chief of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations SCFR) held separate talks on Thursday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, according to Strategic Council Online.

In the meetings, the two sides exchanged views and discussed “strategic cooperation” between the two countries, especially at regional level.

Kharrazi, who was Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005, said the success of the new Iraqi government in establishing stability and peace in the country is worthy of appreciation and said Iran considers the progress and development of Iraq as its own.

As two independent, prosperous and democratic countries, Kharrazi suggested Iran and Iraq can take effective steps to develop their ties and also help stabilize and develop the entire region.

Kharrazi also said the experiences of the two countries are complementary in line with achieving these goals.

For his part, Prime Minister Sudani welcomed increase in strategic dialogue between the two neighboring countries and considered it necessary.

He also thanked Iran for fighting ISIS and helped stabilize Iraq and establish peace in the country.

The prime minister said Iraq is still facing many challenges and that improving relations between the two countries can help Iraq to counter these challenges.

For his part, Fuad Hossein, emphasized that Iraq is ready to help reduce tension in the region and expand regional cooperation with the participation of the two countries.

Prior to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia that was announced in Beijing on March 10, Baghdad hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iraq is also trying to mediate Iran and Egypt to normalize ties.