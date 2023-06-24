Iran’s “Gentlepunks” wins top pitching award at In the Palace filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Shirin Ekhlasi has won first place in the Pitching Awards section of the In the Palace International Short Film Festival in Bulgaria for her upcoming project “Gentlepunks”.

This prize is worth €4000.

This project was an entry to the Filmer Forge Pitch, in which Bulgarian and foreign filmmakers, writers and producers seek producing, co-producing, funding and development opportunities for their current or upcoming short films.

In this section, each project team/representative has up to 7 minutes to present their project and answer questions from the jury.

The second prize worth €1500 was awarded to “Christmas Eve” by Ilina Perianova, while the shared 3rd prize worth €1000 went to “Stop the Car” by Nevena Semova and Igor Hristov and “Weird Fishes” by Lyndon Hanrahan.

The Oscar-qualifying festival, which is organized every in Sofia, announced the winners of its 20th edition last week.

“The Business of Pleasure” by Goce Cvetanovski from North Macedonia was selected as best feature film.

In this film, a journalist, obsessed with the disappearance of her best friend, plots an undercover operation in order to expose a sex trafficking network. But as her accomplices draw closer to the boss, the situation spirals out of control.

The award for best experimental film was given to “Dear Passengers” by Madli Laane.

The Estonian short drama is about a lonely traveler who embarks on a journey to find relief for a hidden yearning. Her restless longing spreads around and forces fellow passengers to face their own desires and disappointments.

“Black Wagon” by Kyrgyz filmmaker Adilet Karzhoev won the award for best documentary.

The film follows a team of miners extracting coal at a depth of half a kilometer. The miners must complete a daily plan, but with each pickaxe hit, it becomes harder to get to the coal in the safe zone. The foreman decides to take risks and mine coal in a dangerous area.

“Dog Apartment” by Priit Tender from Estonia was named best animation.

Driven by barking from within a rented apartment, a ballet dancer trudges through her monotonous daily routine.

Several films were also awarded in the side sections of the festival.

Photo: A poster for the In the Palace International Short Film Festival.

MMS/YAW