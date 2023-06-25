Iran should provide world with anti-narcotics experiences: UNODC

TEHRAN - Alexander Fedulov, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Iran Country Representative, has said Iran should provide other countries of the world with its experiences in dealing with narcotics.

“The successful experiences of Iran’s anti-narcotics police in the field of combating drug transit should be made available to all countries in the region and the world in different ways,” Fedulov added.

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Iraj Kakavand, Iran’s anti-narcotics police chief, IRNA reported.

The international community, while becoming more familiar with the countermeasures of the Islamic Republic of Iran, should provide more support for the fight against narcotics in this country, the UNODC official stressed.

Fedulov referred to the strengthening of the Joint Planning Cell (JPC) and conducting joint activities with other countries in the fight against drug trafficking as effective countermeasures and emphasized the need to boost cooperation.

Kakavand, for his part, said the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been decisive and serious in the field of dealing with narcotics at the regional and global level, and the proof of this claim is more than 4,000 martyrs in this way.

“Since the country is at the forefront of the fight against narcotics, the level of support from UNODC and the international community should be proportionate to the activities and actions at the regional and global level.”

In June 2022, Fedulov said UNODC attaches special importance to the regional and global role of Iran in the fight against narcotics and, as a leading United Nations agency, wishes to provide practical assistance to the Government of the Islamic Republic.

The UNODC Office attaches special importance to the regional and global role of the Islamic Republic in the fight against narcotics, and the discovery of narcotics by the law-enforcement forces of Iran shows the country’s efforts with the United Nations beyond the regional level, he explained.

“UNODC's current counter-narcotics program includes "Border Management and Trafficking", "Drug Prevention, Treatment, Rehabilitation, and HIV Care" and "Alternative Development and Sustainable Livelihoods", ISNA reported.

The second area of our cooperation is reducing the demand for drugs. I should mention that the areas of cooperation include increasing the capacities of service providers, piloting a capable family program; implementing a bio-dynamic plan prevention program, and establishing a regional center for the treatment of drug addicts.

UNODC has also provided items, including body scanners, installed at Imam Khomeini International Airport to help detect drugs,” he stated.

By resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

The theme of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 is “People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.”

MG

Photo: Fedulov addresses the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Tehran on 26 June 2022.