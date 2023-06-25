Ardabil to offer fam tours for Chinese, Russian nationals

TEHRAN — Iran’s Ardabil, the ECO Tourism Capital for 2023, is to organize familiarization tours for some Chinese and Russian nationals.

“We are organizing [familiarization] tours for some Chinese and Russian nationals. They will soon arrive in Ardabil to visit different areas of the province,” the provincial tourism chief said on Saturday.

In addition, similar tours will be organized for travel insiders from Arab countries, Hassan Mohammadiadib said.

“Ardabil’s designation as 2023 ECO Tourism Capital has created a good capacity for tourism development, so we should grasp this unique opportunity,” the official said.

“We can easily use this unique capacity to introduce our cultural heritage, travel destinations, and ancient handicrafts.”

Last month, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the spokesman for the Iranian government, said Ardabil 2023 should be observed as an opportunity to strengthen local tourism.

“Foreign tourists can benefit greatly from this event in gaining knowledge of the tourism capabilities of the country, especially those of Ardabil,” Bahadori Jahromi said.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

