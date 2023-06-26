World’s largest Olympic flag raised in Iran

TEHRAN – The largest International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s flag was hoisted in Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) headquarters on Sunday.

The 200 square meters five rings flag has been installed on the world’s largest flagpole in Tehran, capital of Iran.

Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa and Manaf Hashemi, President and Secretary General of Iran’s NOC, attended the ceremony.

Olympics shooting champion Javad Foroughi, weightlifting champion Hossein Tavakoli as well as woman Olympics sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi, weightlifter Elham Hosseini, shooter Hanieh Rostamian and fencer Ali Pakdaman also took part at the flag-raising ceremony.

Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris.