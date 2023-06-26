Amin Esmaeilnejad joins Rana Verona

TEHRAN – Iran international opposite spiker Amin Esmaeilnejad officially joined Italian volleyball club Rana Verona.

The 27-year-old was a member of Iranian team Pas Gorgan last season.

“When I received Rana Verona’s offer, I accepted without hesitation, because playing in the Italian SuperLega is the dream of all volleyball players in the world who they want to reach the highest levels,” Esmaeilnejad said.

“The Verona project is very ambitious and last season's results prove it. This is my first experience outside Iran and a unique opportunity that I will try to do my best. I know there will be a lot of work to achieve, so I'll be ready. I can't wait to wear this shirt and meet the new fans,” he added.