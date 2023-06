TEHRAN – Rasoul Khatibi was named as new head coach of Paykan football club on Monday.

The 44-year-old coach replaced Mojtaba Hosseini in the Tehran based football club.

Hosseini was named head coach of Aluminum last week. Paykan ended 2022/23 Iran Professional League (IPL) in 11th place under guidance of Hosseini.

Khatibi has previously led Tractor, Aluminum and Machine Sazi.