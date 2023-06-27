Export from Semnan province increases 48% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Semnan province increased by 48 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the acting director-general of the customs department of the province announced.

Morteza Hajian-Nejad said that 286,200 tons of non-oil commodities worth $120 million were exported from the province in the mentioned two-month period, IRNA reported.

He named sodium hydroxide, wire and cable, light hydrocarbons, unrefined lead, refined oil, evaporative cooler, plastic containers, detergents, refined oil, aluminum sheet, sulfuric acid, dry milk, salt, resin, washing machine, hydrochloric acid, perchlorine, calcium chloride, ceramic and tile, barite powder, and liquid paraffin as the major exported items.

He said that these goods were exported to 36 countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kuwait, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Japan last year.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Semnan province increased by 19 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Hajian-Nejad said that commodities worth $120 million were exported from Semnan province in the previous year.

He named Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations, and wire and cable, detergent, plastic containers, sodium hydroxide, evaporative cooler, wool and light hydrocarbon as the main exported items.

As announced by the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 25.732 million tons worth $15.454 billion during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Mohammad Rezvani-Far put the country’s 2-month non-oil export at 21 million tons worth $7.513 billion, and that of import at 4.732 million tons valued at $7.941 billion.

He said that the export rose 12.6 percent in weight, but dropped 13.7 percent in value, and import fell 8.7 percent in weight and 4.7 percent in value in the first two months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

He named China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India as the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned two months, and China, the UAE, Turkey, Germany, and Russia as the top five sources of import.

