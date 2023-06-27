Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation, Russia’s Red Square GC sign MOU

TEHRAN – Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) and Russia’s Red Square GC have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU was inked by FCF director Mehdi Javadi and Red Square GC CEO Ilya Krivitsky in Moscow, the FCF announced on Tuesday.

Red Square GC is actively engaged in various media businesses including TV, filmmaking, TV series, Internet, copyright distribution, advertising and showbiz.

Red Square’s TV projects are well-known to and favored by the viewers. They include entertainment, music and comedy shows, as well as auteur projects and talk shows on the First Channel, STS, TV Center and Perets TV channel.

Javadi was in Moscow by an invitation from Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to the Russian president and executive secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum’s Organizing Committee.

Based on the MOU, Red Square GC will help to promote films produced at the Farabi Cinema Foundation.

Earlier last week, the foundation also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Cinematographers’ Union to cooperate on joint film projects.

The MOU will also ease the way for organizing film weeks and festivals and conducting joint research projects.

In a meeting with Javadi, the union’s president, Nikita Mikhalkov, called the Oscars a race that is handled by the White House and CIA and suggested the launching of a joint film prize by Russia, Iran, China, India and countries in Latin America and Eurasia.

Photo: An undated photo shows Farabi Cinema Foundation director Mehdi Javadi (L) and Red Square GC CEO Ilya Krivitsky signing an MOU in Moscow. (FCF)

