South Pars Phase 11 platform installed

TEHRAN - The platform of Iran’s South Pars gas field’s Phase 11 was installed in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, the portal of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) reported.

The installation operation of the Phase 11 platform planned by National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and POGC, which is in charge of developing the field, started on Tuesday and was successfully completed on Wednesday in collaboration with Petropars Company and Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC) by using the Oceanic-5000 Crane Barge.

The 3,200-ton platform, the heaviest in the South Pars gas field, was moved and installed in an unprecedented operation by Iranian experts, and gas production from the strategic phase will start soon.

The target gas output from South Pars Phase 11 is 56 million cubic meters per day.

According to Oil Minister Javad Oji, this phase will yield four to five billion dollars annually.

Pointing to a 22-year delay in the development of this phase, the minister added its output will help reduce the gap between the production and consumption of gas in the country.

He said that President Raisi will inaugurate the SP Phase 11 development project soon.

Phase 11 was the only undeveloped part of the South Pars joint field and the other side [Qatar] kept extracting gas during the delay in implementing the development project in Iran, he regretted.

EF/MA