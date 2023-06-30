Tehran hosts exhibition of Italian architect’s works

TEHRAN –On Wednesday, the Italian Embassy in Tehran hosted an exhibition showcasing the remarkable works of Italian architect Vico Magistretti.

The exhibit showcased the renowned Italian architect’s creations with a special focus on the design of Tehran’s Parc des Princes complex, IRNA reported on Friday.

During the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Italian Ambassador in Tehran, Giuseppe Perrone praised Vico Magistretti’s works for their classicism, meticulous attention to detail, and practicality, three defining features that make them truly exceptional.

Parc des Princes residential complex, which was designed by Magistretti in 1960s, stands as a symbol delineating Tehran’s transformation towards modernity, he noted.

He also emphasized the embassy’s focus on design and architecture, attributing it to the significant contribution made by Italian architects in Iran during the 20th century.

On the sidelines of the exhibit, a film portraying the life and international achievements of the Italian architect was also shown.

Attendees had the opportunity to see hand-drawn designs, notes, and replicas of Parc des Princes complex as well.

