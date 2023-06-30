Iranian weightlifter Moradi announces retirement

TEHRAN – Olympic gold medalist Sohrab Moradi announced retirement from weightlifting on Friday.

The 34-year-old athlete published a post on his Instagram account and announced his retirement.

Moradi won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in the men’s 94kg weight category.

He also won two gold medals in 2017 and 2018 World Championships.

Moradi claimed a gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as well.

He missed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to back injury.

Another big name in Iranian weightlifting, Kianoush Rostami, who won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games at 85kg, has been left out of the national team.